OUR OPINION: Put politics aside and think of all that's good

We barely got a week to exhale and the quest for the White House began.

Former president Donald Trump announced his third run for the job and taunted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about his potential announcement.

Mike Pence hit the network news shows and suggested he was simply pushing a new book. Mitt Romney called for new party leadership.

In less than a week, you could feel it starting.

Even a hardcore political junkie knows there’s a need to put this train on hold and let voters think about something other than politics.

As we enter the week of Thanksgiving, we need to embrace the strides we’ve made in the last year.

COVID, which kept us sequestered from friends and family, isn’t as threatening as it once was.

Jobs are plentiful – so plentiful, there aren’t enough workers to fill them.

Schools are open and students are once again engaging in activities that help define their futures.

Families are ready to gather, proving certain holidays are memory makers, ones children can look back on with fondness.

Taylor Swift is selling more tickets than anyone thought possible; Elon Musk is experiencing the kinds of problems non-billionaires see every day; and Hallmark is making nighttime television something other than a repository for political commercials and reality shows.

Now, we have a request for you: Think of those things that do seem right in the world. Focus on them and try to get back to where you were before everything appeared to go off the rails.

A better world is possible. But it begins with us looking up from our cellphones and realizing what it is we have.

It’s a time for giving thanks. There are reasons. Good ones. And our list begins with you.