OUR OPINION: Sioux City proudly wears moniker of 'tournament town'

At the first NAIA Women’s National Basketball Championship in Sioux City, the stands were packed. A local favorite – Briar Cliff – was the No. 1 seed and, as a tourist destination, Sioux City was on the brink of something big.

Now, nearly 25 years later, it’s clear we were destined to be a “tournament town.” (Sioux City also now hosts the NAIA Women's National Volleyball Championship.) Not only do the teams appreciate the welcome they get, they also like to see the buy-in businesses, schools and fans have for their sport.

Even in those years when a Siouxland school didn’t have a shot at the trophy, folks showed up.

Even better? Local officials made sure grade school students got tickets to cheer on randomly selected teams.

Those teams -- often from communities far, far away -- appreciated the support local residents offered. At the beginning of the tournament, the athletes not have known where Sioux City was. But by the time they left, they were convinced it was a place they would never forget.

And why was that?

For a place like Kansas City, another tournament may not have been a big deal.

For Sioux City, it was front-page news.

When Dennis Gann and his crew welcomed teams to the Municipal Auditorium starting in 1998, they literally rolled out the red carpet and made the event seem like the biggest thing in the world.

In our world, it often was.

That “up-selling,” as event coordinators like to call it, extended to the sponsors, hotels, restaurants and attractions in the area. They weren’t just hosting “another” tournament. They were staging a big event.

The enthusiasm extended to residents who wanted to be a part of it. They volunteered. They made outsiders feel welcome. They put the emphasis on the “you” in Sioux City.

And, as organizers discovered, the NAIA was pleased. Very pleased.

What makes the story even more compelling, though, are the years that followed. Sioux City didn’t just put on a good show for the first tournament. The community kept the winning formula and tweaked it for more than two decades.

Today, the NAIA Women’s Basketball Championship is as much a part of Sioux City’s identity as the Sergeant Floyd Monument. Teams know they’re going to have a good time.

This year is no exception. After a couple of COVID blips, the old rhythm has returned. The time off gave the Tyson Events Center an opportunity to spruce up the place, redo the floors and return (almost) to the glory days of the 2000s.

A “tournament town”? You bet. We bear the moniker proudly.

