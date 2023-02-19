In case you didn’t notice, most students aren’t giving any energy to legislators who are trying to control every inch of their lives, afraid they might learn something that would make them more self-sufficient.

While we hear about efforts to ban books (what’s bad for one library is bad for all, the governor insists), students are excelling at speech and theater competitions – ones that may address LGBTQ issues, extol books that are headed to “banned” lists and feature males playing female roles.

While legislators are attempting to make life difficult for transgender students, those students are getting cheers from their peers when they sing in choir or play in the band.

When elected officials try to say public schools are failing, those same schools are producing champions in sports – young men and women setting records in football, basketball, volleyball and, now, girls wrestling. Similarly, they’re winning prizes in STEM competitions, earning scholarships to prestigious schools and pursuing fields that lawmakers never even heard of.

Trouble? In River City’s Iowa?

The coronavirus pandemic pointed up shortcomings in crisis learning (did anyone even consider all homes weren’t equipped with Wi-Fi?) and stalled progress. But that shouldn’t have been an “open hunting” call for every aspect of teen life.

To suggest that public schools are in disarray is wrong. To claim teachers are inserting political messages in their lessons is naïve.

Want proof? Go to a game, concert or play at one of Iowa’s schools and see what the state is producing. Attend the state finals in any number of sports and be prepared to be wowed.

Take in a show choir event and you’ll see the kind of dedication you didn’t have when you were in middle or high school.

Get into the schools, talk to students and teachers and discover what it is they think about the state’s educational system. Look at the list of books they’re reading – and try to follow along.

Then urge lawmakers to fix those things those on the inside say are broken.

Grandstanding politicians are like TikTok influencers. They get attention but, often, there’s no meaning to their dance.