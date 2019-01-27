Iowa's Legislature opened on Jan. 14. Today, our editorial board offers, in no specific order, 10 wishes for this year's session.
In our view, lawmakers:
1) should leave Iowa's model for selection of judges alone.
Here's how the current process works: A 17-member commission composed of a chair, who is the senior justice of the Supreme Court other than the chief justice, eight lawyers elected by lawyers licensed to practice law in Iowa and eight non-lawyers appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Iowa Senate presents the governor with a list of names to consider for open positions on the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals and in district courts. Judges who are appointed by the governor then stand for periodic retention votes.
We have read of interest among some legislative Republicans in changing the process by giving more power to the governor in deciding who serves on the commission.
By opening the door to more political influence in decisions about judges, this solution in search of a problem would diminish the integrity of what today is a commendable system.
2) should extend the school infrastructure sales tax.
We support an extension of the one-cent sales tax for school infrastructure, but only for school infrastructure as was the original intent. We do not support diverting money from an extended school infrastructure tax for other purposes. The tax is scheduled to sunset in 2029.
The benefits of the tax speak for themselves in the form of school improvements across the state. For purposes of planning and bonding for future infrastructure projects, school districts need an end to uncertainty about the tax's future.
3) should renew the Targeted Jobs Program.
In 2013, Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad signed a five-year extension of the Targeted Jobs Withholding Tax Credit Program aimed at helping border communities attract private investment that might otherwise go to a neighboring state. The program allows qualifying businesses to apply for state-withholding tax credits if they plan to relocate or expand in Iowa, provided they are creating or retaining jobs.
Last year's Legislature extended the tax for another year. This year's Legislature should do the same.
4) should rethink a rule change adopted by majority Republicans in the Senate.
During the first week of the session, GOP senators approved a new rule under which a 24-hour notice to the public for meetings of subcommittees was eliminated.
In our view, this change disrespects what should be a guiding spirit of open government at the Statehouse because it negatively impacts the ability of Iowans - in particular, Iowans who live in communities outside metro Des Moines - to participate in the process of crafting legislation.
We suggest reversing the change.
5) should not talk about traffic cameras.
We have lost count of how many legislative sessions have devoted time to debate of traffic cameras, with no resulting action. Lack of consensus at the Statehouse on what to do about traffic cameras suggests to us a need for the Legislature to move on from this issue - at least until after courts in the state settle constitutional questions about the devices.
6) should strengthen voting rights for felons.
As a state, Iowa should want convicted felons to become rehabilitated, productive members of society after they have met the sentences handed down for their crimes and should take reasonable steps to assist them.
In two states, Maine and Vermont, felons do not lose the right to vote. In 12 states, including Iowa, felons lose their voting rights indefinitely for some crimes, or require a governor’s pardon in order for the right to vote to be restored, or face an additional waiting period after completion of sentence (including parole and/or probation) before voting rights are restored.
In 36 states, the voting rights of convicted felons are restored automatically after completion of their sentence or completion of their sentence plus parole and/or probation. Our preference is for Iowa to move toward this approach.
7) should start a conversation about consolidation.
We encourage formation of a legislative study committee to begin what we understand will be contentious, difficult dialogue about county government consolidation in this state.
Our question: Does Iowa need 99 counties?
8) should fix gun law.
Lawmakers should revisit the gun law they passed in 2017 in order to give local government bodies the legal right under state law to adopt a ban on weapons in local public buildings, such as the Woodbury County Courthouse.
While they're at it, they should remove the provision allowing firearms in the Iowa Capitol.
9) should strengthen the privatized Medicaid system.
We supported the move to privatized management of Iowa's Medicaid program in 2016, primarily because we supported Gov. Terry Branstad's goal of reducing the rate of growth in state Medicaid spending (between 2003 and 2015, Medicaid costs in Iowa rose 73 percent), but we do not dismiss criticisms of this new approach.
Clearly, problems exist, but we prefer a strategy of improving the system in place today rather than returning to the unsustainable escalating costs of yesterday.
10) should welcome sports betting.
In light of a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down the 1992 federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, or Bradley Act, through which most states, including Iowa, were prohibited from the establishment of sports wagering, we support discussion with an eye toward passage of legalized sports betting through which Iowans and the state of Iowa can get a piece of this popular activity under regulation by the state Racing and Gaming Commission.
For nearly 40 years, casinos have been part of this state's landscape. Today, nearly two dozen casinos produce an economic impact of some $1 billion each year. In our view, the addition of sports betting represents a natural next step in the evolution of gambling in Iowa.