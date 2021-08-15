OUR OPINION: The census results come through for Siouxland

Tri-state leaders probably crossed their fingers earlier this week awaiting the 2020 census figures.

Would numbers be down because the survey had been done during a pandemic? Did residents move away because they weren’t happy with the political climate? Was the availability of adequate housing a contributing factor?

Thursday, the good news emerged: most major metro area communities grew.

North Sioux City increased by 20 percent, Sergeant Bluff went up 19 percent, South Sioux City grew by 5 percent and Sioux City edged near 4 percent.

Sioux City officials say their numbers could be even higher and may challenge the count.

Growth? We’ve got it – which counts on many levels.

With more people we get more representation in government. When leaders move those lines for legislative districts, we shouldn’t see our influence diminish. Further, federal funds for a number of things – from hospital and emergency services to roads and schools – should increase.

Even more interesting: Our diversity is growing. In Sioux City the diversity index rating increased in the past decade by 17 points. The largest jump was in Pacific Islander representation – a whopping 528 percent change.