If Twitter is good for anything, it’s stirring the pot.

During the past week, posts painted pictures of everything from Donald Trump’s indictment to Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski drama in solid black and white.

There wasn’t any “gray” to the commentary, which suggests this isn’t a forum for discussion but a place for hardcore opinion holders – left and right – to double down. Forget the facts, they’ll toss out anything and act like it’s gospel. Woe to ye who dares to disagree.

What’s also evident is how subtlety, nuance and irony have gone out the window. Commenters can’t make a joke without someone taking it at face value. That means our ability to communicate is being restrained – in ways that aren’t healthy.

Many Twitter posters don’t bother to check the source of their information. They “hear” something, toss it out there and see how quickly they can amass views. By the time the truth has emerged, the online mob has bared its teeth on something else.

When a school shooting occurred in Tennessee last week, tweeters weren’t using the platform to express sympathy to the victims’ families. They were parsing every aspect of the case to see if it could bolster their view of the transgender community, gun control, police protection and school vouchers. The only thing that didn’t seem to be namechecked was Hunter Biden’s laptop.

The grand jury meeting about Trump’s payments to Stormy Daniels were definitely supposed to: 1.) absolve him; 2.) throw the book at him; 3.) reveal other deep, dark secrets. 4.) expose George Soros as the mastermind behind everything connected to the case. The site became a conspiracy theorist’s breeding ground.

When critics complain about Russian ‘bots on Twitter, it’s easy to see what they’re saying. Some of the comments are so wild they either have to come from artificial intelligence or people who aren’t remotely connected to our society.

Twitter isn’t the great forum where opposing sides can debate an issue. It’s a safe haven for discontent, narrowmindedness and, often, hate.

Rather than hide behind a made-up name, those tweeters need to engage in face-to-face discussions at public forums, at café tables and across backyard fences.

Anonymously poking at others merely serves to divide us.