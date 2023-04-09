Didn’t think you lived in such a ritzy house, did you?

When property assessments came out last week, Sioux City residents were shocked at how their homes’ value had increased. Some were nearly 50 percent higher than the year before.

As much as experts tried to explain this was the result of a robust housing market, it really seems like a way to raise taxes without saying you’re raising taxes.

Once more, it’s one of those games politicians like to play. They insist they’re not raising taxes – and technically, they’re not – but the end game is still the same. They’re digging more money out of your pockets to fund projects, pay bonuses and hire workers you didn’t think your community needed.

Meanwhile, the street in front of your home is in need of repair. Street lights seem dimmer. And the folks who just moved in the neighborhood haven’t gotten the hang of shoveling snow and mowing lawns. Still, you’re supposedly living in a better place than you thought.

At a meeting Thursday, Sioux City Assessor Tyler Erickson told attendees the average increase was 23.5% -- within the range of other increases in Iowa. Previously, 5 to 10 percent increases were the norm. “We are aware of the situation and it’s shocking,” he said.

Erickson’s not to blame. The message, however, is hard to swallow. The Iowa Department of Revenue has a hand in raising those rates just to make sure the homes are within “market value.”

If homes have been selling (and they have, largely due to lack of inventory), they’re attracting higher prices. That means the home in your neighborhood that’s been sold several times may have upped the neighborhood’s ability to attract higher prices.

But what about you – someone who has been in the same home for 20 years? You probably paid a fraction of the new assessed value. You may not have made any changes to the house. But just by living near others that have sold, yours has gone up in value, too.

If you’re selling, it might be a positive. But if you’re staying put, consider it a spring surprise.

While it’s possible to protest the assessment, don’t count on it changing. The government needs money to run. Look, instead, to what prompted it to go up and put your ire there.

Lower taxes, higher valuations? It all means more is coming out of your pocket.