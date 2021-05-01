PAT BUCHANAN: Biden bets the farm -- to 'change the world'

And all those billions of federal dollars sloshing through the economy are going to make tens of millions of Americans feel better.

While the TV audience for Biden's address tilted Democratic, the 85% approval of his speech in one poll, along with the 75% who said it made them more optimistic about America, suggest that this is Biden's moment.

And the Republicans?

While there are elements of Biden's proposed infrastructure spending the GOP might support -- funding for roads, bridges, airports, broadband -- Democrats are not likely to agree to cuts in the social spending in Biden's plans to win Republican votes.

And, even given the popularity of some of Biden's proposals, it is difficult to see how a party that not so long ago preached the gospel of small government and balanced budgets could sign on to much of this.

Jimmy Carter said at Notre Dame in 1977 that we Americans had gotten over our "inordinate fear of Communism."

Have Republicans of the party of Coolidge and Reagan gotten over their inordinate fear of deficits, debt and inflation?

Democrats have the votes to prevent Republicans from amending, in ways Democrats do not like, the infrastructure and social spending bills.