PAT BUCHANAN: Trump bets on strategic pivot for re-election success

Trump is betting that it does not matter if the country does not agree with him to open up today. By July, the country will agree.

By summer's end, he sees himself as having led us through the medical crisis that is then receding, and up and out of a Second Depression. That will be his best argument for reelection.

If this scenario unfolds, Trump can make the case that while China was the origin of the Wuhan virus that killed scores of thousands of Americans, it was Donald J. Trump who led us through the tragedy, and he is leading us forward, once again, to a new prosperity.

What will be Joe Biden's argument to lead America, after having sat out the worst crisis since World War II in his basement?

A majority of Americans are today wary of unlocking the economy and opening up the nation. Yet, each week, more and more people are demanding that it be done. And each week, more and more governors, reflecting the views of their constituents, are moving up the dates for partial reopenings.

By midsummer, the country will have caught up with Trump. That is the idea that animates the pivot.

And it is not a bad wager. Does anyone believe it will be possible to keep hundreds of millions of Americans in their homes in June, July and August?