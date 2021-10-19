PERLA ALARCON-FLORY: Here’s why you should vote for me for Sioux City school board.

It is my honor to have served on the Sioux City Community School District Board of Education for the past 8 years.

-- 8 years of hard work on behalf of our students, and certified and non-certified professionals that choose to work for our SCCSD.

-- Studying the issues, researching, listening, considering all alternatives to make informed decisions for our stakeholders.

-- Furthering my understanding of public education, regulations, school finance, to better serve our district; actively working with the Iowa Association of School Boards, the Urban Education Network, the National School Board Association.

-- Lobbying at local, state, and federal levels for funding, programs, and laws to benefit our youth.

-- Partnering with higher education institutions, cities, counties, and businesses of Siouxland.

-- Dedicating my time, skills, resources; praying for wisdom to serve our community in the best possible manner.

-- Investing in our future.

I am the daughter of educators, with a degree in international Relations. I am certified Spanish Court Interpreter and translator and the owner Perla Alarcón-Flory, LLC. I am married to Nathan Flory, the mother of 3 current and former students of the SCCSD. Shaiel is in the 7th grade at East Middle School and Nizsha is in the 11th grade at East High School. Andrew, now at Iowa State University, and Nathan, are East High graduates.

Our district comprises:

-- 15,000 students from 60 countries

-- 40+ home languages

-- 70% poverty

-- 2,500 employees

-- 1 early childhood center

-- 12 elementary schools

-- 3 middle schools

-- 3 high schools

-- 2 Career Academy campuses

-- 1 VIBE Virtual Academy

During my tenure:

-- We built 6 of the 11 new buildings, plus the new Hunt Elementary, which is scheduled to open August 2022.

-- Preschool grew from 400 to 950 students.

-- Six elementary schools became specialty schools: Dual Language – Irving; Arts – Hunt; STEM – Morningside; Computer Coding – Loess Hills, becoming the model for the Computer Science elementary program statewide; Environmental Science – Spalding Park; International Baccalaureate – Nodland-Sunnyside and Perry Creek

-- New exploratory areas in Middle School.

-- Launched our Career Academy:

-- 37 pathways to post-secondary education and careers, integrating core academic knowledge with technical/occupational training. Students earn high school and college credits, at no cost to students or parents.

-- Serving 17 high schools.

-- Open to Nebraska and South Dakota, the first-ever cross-state career program.

-- Offering job shadows, internships, apprenticeships, and registered apprenticeships.

-- Over 3,000 students earn above 14,0000 college credits every year.

-- We have more graduates earning diplomas and associates degrees simultaneously.

-- Inaugurated our VIBE Virtual Academy.

-- Reduced the SCCSD tax levy every year.

-- Placed permissive bargaining subjects in the Employee Handbook.

-- We have faced a worldwide pandemic.

Since November 2020, I have served as the president of the board, with integrity, insight, compassion, and dignity. Our board leadership represents the first team of females of color in the state.

The health and wellbeing of our students, team members, and community continues to be paramount.

Our remarkable team has gone above and beyond for our children. I am deeply grateful, and looking for ways to better compensate them.

We have a lot of work to remediate and mitigate learning loss.

I directed 40% of ESSER funds to learning loss, strengthening academic and socioemotional supports. We are returning to the middle school concept summing staff, bringing back teaming and planning time.

We have added:

-- 50 new teaching positions, to reduce class sizes and improve student achievement, allocating adequate resources to every student, considering Special Education, TAG, ESL, and preserving Music, Arts, and Athletic programs.

-- 10 nurses.

-- More school counselors to yield at least one per building (some with 3-4).

-- Further supports for mental health.

I am a wife, mother, professional, entrepreneur, volunteer. I am a woman of faith, values, driven by my convictions; proud of my heritage and my legacy of service. I am a champion of equity and opportunity for all children, firm believer of the unlimited potential of our youth.

My commitment is unwavering.

And I am ready to continue the work!

