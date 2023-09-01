Today’s poll: Should there be an age limit for members of Congress?
Should there be an age limit for members of Congress?
You voted:
Yesterday’s Poll: Have you ever been to Sioux City's ArtSplash event?
Yes: 70%
No: 30%
