Today’s poll: Have you seen any of the Denzel Washington 'Equalizer' movies?
Have you seen any of the Denzel Washington 'Equalizer' movies?
You voted:
Yesterday’s Poll: Have you ever played 'Dungeons and Dragons'?
Yes: 11%
No: 89%
54 votes
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.
Today’s poll: Have you seen any of the Denzel Washington 'Equalizer' movies?
Yesterday’s Poll: Have you ever played 'Dungeons and Dragons'?
Yes: 11%
No: 89%
54 votes
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.