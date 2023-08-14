Today’s poll: Have you ever been to the LaunchPad Children's Museum?
Have you ever been to the LaunchPad Children's Museum?
You voted:
Yesterday’s Poll: Do you still remember your first ever day of school?
Yes: 44%
No: 56%
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.
Today’s poll: Have you ever been to the LaunchPad Children's Museum?
Yesterday’s Poll: Do you still remember your first ever day of school?
Yes: 44%
No: 56%
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.