Today’s poll: Have you taken a vacation this summer?
Have you taken a vacation this summer?
You voted:
Yesterday’s Poll: Have you seen 'Barbie' or 'Oppenheimer'?
Barbie: 4%
Oppenheimer: 12%
Neither: 81%
Both: 3%
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.
Today’s poll: Have you taken a vacation this summer?
Yesterday’s Poll: Have you seen 'Barbie' or 'Oppenheimer'?
Barbie: 4%
Oppenheimer: 12%
Neither: 81%
Both: 3%
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.