Today’s poll: Have you been to River-Cade before?
Have you been to River-Cade before?
You voted:
Yesterday’s Poll: Do you approve of the Iowa Legislature passing a near-total abortion ban?
Yes: 53%
No: 47%
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.
Today’s poll: Have you been to River-Cade before?
Yesterday’s Poll: Do you approve of the Iowa Legislature passing a near-total abortion ban?
Yes: 53%
No: 47%
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.