Today’s poll: Have you been to the Woodbury County Fair before?
Have you been to the Woodbury County Fair before?
You voted:
Yesterday’s Poll: Have you ever been to the Winnebago Tribe's annual Homecoming Celebration?
Yes: 40%
No: 60%
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.
Today’s poll: Have you been to the Woodbury County Fair before?
Yesterday’s Poll: Have you ever been to the Winnebago Tribe's annual Homecoming Celebration?
Yes: 40%
No: 60%
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.