RANDY FEENSTRA: Biden’s hidden tax hikes will disproportionately harm rural America

Tucked away in President Biden and the Democrats’ multi-trillion dollar tax-and-spend proposal are tax hikes that will have an adverse impact on our agriculture community.

For the past few months, I have been drawing attention to these tax hikes -- including proposals to cap stepped-up basis and like-kind exchanges. As a former chair of the Iowa Senate Ways and Means Committee, I have seen the incredible economic potential that comes with cutting taxes. Unfortunately, Biden’s changes to stepped-up basis and like-kind exchanges would take us in the opposite direction. His plan would raise taxes on Iowa farmers and main street business owners, harming our rural economy at a time when we need to remain focused on recovery and revitalization.

Changing or repealing stepped-up basis is the equivalent of taking the death tax and slapping on a new coat of paint. If stepped-up basis provisions are changed or altogether eliminated, individuals would have to pay hefty capital gains taxes if, for example, a farmer passes away and wants to hand over their operation to a family member. This is one of the top concerns I hear about from folks as I travel the 4th District. At a recent Farm Bureau town hall I attended in Palo Alto County, I met a 6th generation farmer who is concerned he will not be able to take over the family farm due to Biden’s plan to change stepped-up basis.