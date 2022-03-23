Reform the Iowa caucuses

Iowa’s presidential caucuses won’t take place for two years. But, as usual, critics of the caucuses in the Democratic Party are out to end their first-in-the-nation status.

You could see them out in force as the Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws committee met recently. A leaked staff memo, reported in the Des Moines Register, envisioned a new process by which states would have to apply for early-state status based on criteria that pointedly gave little hope to Iowa.

When the meetings were done, no definitive action was taken. But we already know the main complaints about Iowa: The caucuses, because of how they operate, exclude too many people and relatively few attend; the state has little racial and ethnic diversity; the process is confusing; and, in 2020, the party messed up the vote counting so a winner wasn’t declared until days later. (We should note this editorial mostly pertains to the Democrats, since it appears Republicans will put Iowa first in 2024).

It also doesn’t help Iowa Democrats that the state hasn’t been competitive in the general election for a while. Donald Trump won Iowa easily in both 2016 and 2020.

We’re not sure what will happen. Iowa has had a knack for surviving these skirmishes over the presidential nominating order. But for a party that relies so much on a diverse voting base, it seems unlikely Iowa will go first again.

So, how should Iowa Democrats move forward?

First, we’ll say that Iowans still have a contribution to make. We have seen the passion and the intelligence that Iowa caucus-goers have brought to the task — of not just assessing candidates, but preparing for and participating on caucus night. Besides, an analysis of the 2020 fiasco showed there was plenty of blame to go around. The national party shares the blame and should be accountable, too.

We also don’t think the animus toward Iowa because of its privileged place in the calendar should determine the new rules. We know there are states and activists that just want to toss Iowa aside, but any rules drawn up to determine who goes first shouldn’t be written with the express intent of excluding Iowans from consideration.

That said, we think Iowa Democrats need to make significant changes.

First, after the 2020 caucuses, the party needs to restore confidence that it can play a starring role again.

That means proving it can get the votes counted correctly and in a timely manner. The party could go a long way toward demonstrating that by doing away with the caucuses’ use of “state delegate equivalents” to determine a winner. It’s outdated and violates the one-person-one-vote principle that is the bedrock of public expectations for fair elections. That’s not good for a party that is staking part of its future on the idea that it is defending democracy. It’s also confusing, even for caucus veterans. At one time, the system may have seemed quirky; now, it just lends itself to too much confusion and suspicion. It’s time to get rid of it.

It’s time Iowa make its contest more primary-like. That means finding a way to ensure more people can participate, like an absentee system or a wider voting window. No longer should everybody be required to stuff themselves into an overcrowded room right at 7 p.m. on a cold Monday in order to be counted. If this makes Iowa look like a primary and offends New Hampshire or anybody else, so be it.

Iowans (and this and other media outlets in the state) have gained from decades of national exposure because of the presidential caucuses. We’ve had a chance to meet candidates up close like hardly any other state in the nation. Mostly, that’s been because of the hard work of Iowa activists, good fortune and the inability of other states to devise a better alternative.

It would be a loss to see first-in-the-nation status go away. But whatever happens, Iowa’s Democratic caucuses have to change. We believe this because it would benefit the Iowa electorate, but also because it would position the party for the future.

Nationally, we think the DNC’s priority ought to be to devise a process that includes as many people as possible; that treats all states fairly; that provides all candidates (not just those with a lot of money) an even playing field; and that affirms confidence in the Democratic process. If that happens, Iowa can’t lose, and neither would any other state.

