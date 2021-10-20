SHAUN BROYHILL: Here's why you should vote for me for Sioux City school board

My name is Shaun Broyhill, and I am a sixth generation Siouxland native. I attended West High School in Sioux City and served our country with the 600th transportation unit in the Nebraska Army National Guard. I am a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Briar Cliff University with a bachelor of science in computer science, and received graduate education and degrees in Human Computer Interaction/Cognitive Psychology and Educational Psychology.

The reason I am running for school board is simple. We are failing our students at the board and administrative level. Because too often we are putting forward personal initiatives, policies, and procedures, we have lost focus on what really matters. Recently, we ranked 288th out of 330 school districts in Iowa in math and reading proficiency. This means out of 330 schools, fewer than 50 scored worse than us. In the same period that graduation rates have been increasing, our students have continued to fall in proficiency in basic skills such as how to read or write.

There is absolutely no reason that we should be approaching a nearly 50% non-proficiency rate for English and math for our incoming high school seniors. And this is a trend- for example, before we cut our middle school reading program, our reading and language arts programs were on a significant upward trajectory, with the district earning consistent year over year gains in reading proficiency. Then, we decided to cut reading from our curriculum, and all of the gains were lost, with us now reporting over 40% of our high school students being incapable of passing in reading proficiency assessments.

I have worked hard to do what I can to help our students over the past 15 years. When they cancelled the reading program, I began purchasing hundreds of books per year to be given to our children both in the classroom and at home. When math and science skills suffered, I went to the Boys and Girls Club in Sioux City and purchased a computer lab for them, donating nearly a dozen computers and followed up by volunteering at the club for hundreds of hours. And, as I saw children struggle in their home environments, I trained to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate, working to help troubled families and protecting at-risk children in need.

But, I believe there is much more we can do to help our children be successful. First, we have some of the best teachers in the state, but they are bogged down with having to focus too often on bureaucracy and policy. Our administrators and board are holding back our teachers. Let’s get back to letting teachers do what they do best, and what they were trained to do- teaching our kids. Let’s work on getting rid of the red tape and instead start working to let our teachers teach our kids to be successful.

Second, we need to start trimming our administrative fat, and holding our district administrators’ feet to the fire. Far too long have we let our district slide into complacency in education, and we need to start holding our administrators accountable. Not only that, but we need to start working as a board and realize that we do not work for the administrators, but rather, we work for the community.

Finally, as a board, we need to stop focusing on personal agendas and initiatives. Our focus needs to be returning to teaching our children the basics- reading, writing, and arithmetic. If our students cannot achieve in these basic skills then every other initiative that has been pushed serves no purpose.

We can do better. Our board and our administrators are failing our children. Let’s return to the basics, bring the power back to our teachers so they can do what they do best, and return the focus to providing a solid education to our children.

