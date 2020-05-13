SHIELDS: Many Republicans DO have a sense of humor

Washington, sadly, can be a city where, because we do not grow corn or build cars, we sometimes measure input rather than output. I may not be able to tell you exactly what I did yesterday in concrete terms, but instead, I can tell you how long I didn't do it. My explanation goes something like this: "I got to my desk before 7:30 a.m. and did not leave until almost 8 p.m." Compare this to, "President Reagan, by refusing to arrive at his office before breakfast and rarely remaining there after 4:30 p.m., offended the Puritans in the press who questioned whether the then-oldest elected president was really 'up' to the demands of the office. At a press dinner, Reagan routed his critics with one simple line: 'It's true hard work never killed anybody, but I figured why take the chance?'"