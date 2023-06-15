alert Speakout: What's the first thing you'd put $300,000 in lotto winnings toward? Jun 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Speakout: What's the first thing you'd put $300,000 in lotto winnings towards? 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Today's poll: Should former President Donald Trump have been indicted for his handling of classified documents? Today's poll: Should former President Donald Trump have been indicted for his handling of classified documents? Today's poll: Do you think former President Donald Trump should go to prison for his handling of classified documents? Today's poll: Do you think former President Donald Trump should go to prison for his handling of classified documents? LETTER: Disgusted by theft of flowers from graves LETTER: "I'm absolutely disgusted about what happens all to often in Sioux City and probably surrounding areas. I'm talking about people who t… LETTER: Pipelines aren't necessary to lower CO2 at plants LETTER: The C02 pipeline proposals affect all property owners. The 78% objections will grow as people see how these threats could deny their p… Today's poll: Do you have any relatives buried at a cemetery in Sioux City? Today's poll: Do you have any relatives buried at a cemetery in Sioux City? Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio