Speakout: What's an intersection you would like to see improved?
Letter: "Hello vets. I know this is a conservative state but did you realize that all of our representatives in Congress voted with Speaker Mc…
Letter: "I want the freedom to choose Larry Wentz, Cat Taylor and Alex Northcut. This right wing control of sources of local news is Machiavel…
Letter: "People like me were supporters of Steve King even as he was being condemned by his own party. Apparently we now support Donald Trump …
Letter: "Am I the only person that has became disgusted with the use of the "F" word by the entertainment world in films and stand up comedy i…
The last couple of weeks there has been many conversations and articles in the news about tipping. Seems since COVID people are questioning th…
