Social Security and Medicare were created by bold leaders who rose above the politics of the day to improve the lives of now hundreds of millions of Americans.
Today, we need to revive that call to action to ensure that the promise of a high quality life in America doesn’t end at the age of 65. Older Americans are facing financial and healthcare uncertainty, not only in Iowa but across the country, and it’s only become that much harder to get by.
Long-term care has become simply unaffordable or inaccessible. Nursing homes across Iowa are critically underfunded leading to service cuts and putting them at risk of closing their doors. And the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs can cost thousands of dollars each month.
For older communities of color, financial insecurity hits that much harder. The poverty rate for black senior citizens is more than double that of the overall older population, and 9-in-10 black or Latino seniors live at risk of financial hardship.
Unfortunately, the response we’ve seen from Washington is that speeches and tweets have too often replaced the hard work of getting things done.
But it’s obvious to most Americans outside of D.C. that words aren’t enough. As governor of Montana, we’ve made real progress to prevent seniors from going to bed each night worrying how they’re going to make it through the next day.
In Iowa, 17 rural hospitals are at severe financial risk and half of Iowa counties reside in “health care deserts,” forcing rural residents to travel well beyond their communities for even the most basic of care.
Even in divided government, I know we can turn this trend around.
My legislature has an even larger Republican majority than Iowa, but I was able to work with them to expand Medicaid and guarantee quality health care to nearly 100,000 people. We also worked together to save rural hospitals by ensuring timely Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement.
If we can get progressive things done in Montana, then with the right leadership we can do it in Iowa and across the country. We can improve rural health by building a pipeline of talent from med school to Main Street, working with businesses to incentivize doctors to practice medicine in smaller towns. If recent graduates want to come live in our small towns and rural areas, we should help them pay off their student loans.
We can take immediate action to rein-in pharmacy middlemen and drug manufacturers who make huge profits as the cost of medicine skyrockets.
As governor, I’ve worked to hold these actors accountable to keep costs low. As president, I’ll broaden that effort by negotiating directly with drug manufacturers. We’ll also take on Big Pharma and end the corrupting influence of money in our politics.
With more than 500,000 Iowans counting on Social Security for a secure retirement, Washington can’t keep kicking the can down the road. Americans have earned their Social Security benefits through a lifetime of hard work. Millions have planned their lives around that promise, and we need to do the hard work to protect these benefits and shore up the Trust Fund.
More than that, we must explore new ways to make Social Security work better for older Americans and their families.
As president, I’ll work to boost benefits for lower-income seniors, and push for a new tax credit for caregivers – the folks who give their time to care for a parent or another family member.
These caregivers perform essential work, helping a loved one to follow a doctor’s instructions, providing physical assistance, or ensuring prescriptions are filled and taken at the right time. That’s why I signed into law the “Caregiver Act,” improving seniors’ health by expanding the coordination between health providers and family caregivers, and educating caregivers on in-home health treatment.
Seniors have also been left almost entirely vulnerable to telemarketing fraud and scams. As Montana attorney general, I cracked down on these predatory practices and expanded education programs to protect aging populations – exactly the kind of leadership on the issue that D.C.’s been missing.
I’ve worked my whole career to ensure that government truly works for every American. Today, that work is more important than ever for millions of American seniors. As President, you can count that I will lead with action.
Steve Bullock is the governor of Montana and a Democratic candidate for president.