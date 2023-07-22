Charese Yanney outlined the history of RAGBRAI; today I will write an ode to one of my favorite events. RAGBRAI is a huge economic boon. There are many estimates of its actual impact, but last year, when it started in Sergeant Bluff, that city estimated a $3-5 million benefit. It is also an inconvenience, but it is only one day and there are always alternate routes. (Just like we all know alternate routes for our Iowa rush minutes).

As a child of the suburbs, I had to ride my bike. It was the only way to get around when your mother didn't have a car. My sisters like to remind me of the time I ran into a parked car riding no-handed and reading a book at the same time.

I rode RAGBRAI for the first time a few years ago when the event left from Sioux City. My husband agreed to pick me up in Storm Lake. He received three calls from me that day as I traveled the hilly route and I wanted to be sure he could meet me before the day's end if needed. False alarm - I made it!

The next year I joined with some friends and the Siouxland Cyclists for my first complete RAGBRAI. It was the fourth hilliest route ever. I enjoy the camaraderie of the Siouxland Cyclists. There were always welcoming people solving the world's problems under the Siouxland Cyclists tent who would invite you to go with them to a church dinner. I fit in -- the average age of a RAGBRAIer has been estimated to be 53.

For five more years, I avidly rode all or part of RAGBRAI. I convinced my husband to join me. We saw a lot of Iowa we might not have otherwise and in a way that simply can't be replicated.

A few years ago, my biking career came (literally) crashing to an end. I was riding the Iowa Great Lakes trail. Riding a bike is one of the best ways to sort out your thoughts, but that day I was thinking too hard and rode right off the trail. Because of clips that attach shoes to the bike, I fell pretty hard and broke my pelvis in three places. I learned from that experience what a gift it is to be able to walk. It has been hard to get back on the bike since then. County roads are much more dangerous given the attention paid to cell phones instead of the road. I look forward to completion of the Plywood Trail to substitute for my favorite route north on K-22 (Hamilton Boulevard).

On a political note, in election years I passed huge billboards for Democrat candidates along the route. I asked the Iowa Republican chair why there was no similar publicity. He told me that riders are not Iowans, so it would be a worthless investment. That is simply not true -- for one thing, the route goes through Iowa. But I also noted that those election years were not kind to Democratic candidates, especially those candidates whose names were on the billboards. Perhaps they were bad candidates. Maybe billboards don't help because just seeing the name of a candidate doesn't inform our opinions. Or, could it be that we don't want to think about politics when we are enjoying leisure time? Any one of these is a rational reason not to mix politics with RAGBRAI. That may also explain why I heard jeering in 2015 whenever the Trump bus made an appearance. Strangely, the Trump bus looked a lot like any other ratty old RAGBRAI team bus that sits in a shed the rest of the year.

Some years Des Moines Registers were delivered to the campsites. This year, I hope some of the riders will enjoy this article on their phones and learn to love this special ride like I do.

Suzan Stewart is a retired corporate attorney. During the 40 years she has lived in Sioux City, she has been involved in a variety of local and state volunteer activities, including serving as chair of the Woodbury County Republican Party. She and her husband, Dr. Bob Stewart, are the parents of four children and have five grandchildren.