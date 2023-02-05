One of my early jobs was legislative liaison for a large state agency in Minnesota. I spent a lot of time listening to representatives of cities and organizations requesting funds from our agency. One of the more entertaining justifications for funding an energy project came from the mayor of a medium-sized Minnesota city. He simply said the city was good and it deserved the money. I think he got the funding.

I thought I would find out if the pitches made to our legislative delegation have improved, so I attended a couple of legislative forums this month. I love to go to legislative forums. I like to see what causes people to get up early to beseech their elected representatives. Usually, I return with a mental picture of an outstretched hand asking for money. I have learned that money is at the core of most requests. Not changes in the law, unless they lead to more funding. That wasn't entirely the case at the forums I attended, and, when there was a request for funding, I learned there was a good reason. Kudos to Siouxland.

I attended the Siouxland Chamber's start-of-session forum. I used to attend these regularly. I was glad to see a younger and more diverse crowd than was present even a few years ago. As always, the Chamber has a coherent and concise list of issues of concern. In an unusual move, Chamber President Chris McGowan made a heated request for funding. Apparently, in 2022, the locally operated Iowa Poison Control Center did not receive a rare requested increase in funding. The organization was not singled out; the legislator in charge of the committee simply did not listen to any justification that led to an increase. McGowan made it very clear to the delegation that its members will be judged on whether the funding materializes this year.

Then I went over to the City of Sioux City. City Staff provided a concise overview of its concerns. At the top of the list is the understandable concern about property tax reduction. Governor Reynolds did not address this topic in her Condition of the State address, but legislative leaders have made it clear that they are not happy when property tax increases result from housing price inflation alone. For many reasons, City officials are concerned about any state-imposed system that limits their ability to manage their affairs, including finance. Council member Alex Watters pointed out such a change would eliminate local control. He also noted that the state used to "backfill" property taxes and that is no longer happening. Mayor Scott chastised the entire legislative delegation for considering elimination of local option taxes authorized by the state but imposed by cities that provide property tax relief to citizens.

In addition to these fireworks between state and local officials on the main issue of funding were some interesting side stories. In addressing the need for training for his force, Police Chief Rex Mueller bemoaned the lack of interest in police jobs. When he was hired 20 or more years ago, there were 500 applications for every slot -- today it is down to 50 per slot. He also addressed the growing realization that there must be a connection mental health professionals and first responders.

Unusual requests for state grant programs came from Parks and Recreation. Cemeteries are becoming a lifestyle amenity as well as a genealogy resource. Citizens enjoy strolling through our places of eternal rest. Nor did I know that we have a need for campgrounds because the nomad workforce, such as traveling nurses, lives in them. Both are interesting quality of life issues.

Forums provide a good opportunity for constituents to look legislators in the eye. I hope that this year there will be unbiased opportunities for input in Siouxland and the arguments made will be more nuanced than simply we are good and need money.

Suzan Stewart is a retired corporate attorney. During the 40 years she has lived in Sioux City, she has been involved in a variety of local and state volunteer activities, including serving as chair of the Woodbury County Republican Party. She and her husband, Dr. Bob Stewart, are the parents of four children and have five grandchildren.