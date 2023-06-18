My mother suffered from depression all her life. It was not disabling - in addition to being a wife and mother, she managed to receive a degree in mechanical engineering, teach middle school math and study enough accounting to be CFO of our family business, Agro Ingredients. But when I was going into fifth grade, depression struck her hard.

My sisters and I spent the summer with our grandparents while she recovered. What triggered this episode? Something that happens to us all. We had just moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa from the Czech-American enclave of the western Chicago suburbs where my parents had spent most of their lives. My mother had an "in your face" style and no pre-existing friends or acquaintances in town. The nice Iowans pretty much rejected her. Not having a social network did it.

I doubt that she received any treatment for her depression. We couldn't have afforded it. Plus, Czechs were supposed to be thrifty and self-reliant and not be ill in their heads. What really helped her was moving back to Chicagoland, where there were more people like her and she flourished.

For the rest of her life, she lectured me periodically about the reality of depression and how, if I felt sad, or had a friend or loved one who did, they should seek help. I always wondered how you would go about seeking help. We have had the good fortune to have some good friends who are psychiatrists, so I figured you could start with them. Who else is out there? I know that mental health professionals have been few and far between in our area, and the lack of practitioners bothered me.

Our legislators have been bothered by this paucity too. I recently attended a meeting where Rep. Ann Meyer of Fort Dodge spoke of an initiative that should significantly increase mental health services to all Iowans. She worked with her leader, House Speaker Pat Grassley, to develop a program that could bring psychiatrists to Iowa. The program was fine-tuned this year and its funding was unanimously approved by the Iowa Legislature.

Nine psychiatric residencies each year at the University of Iowa have now been established and the program will be implemented on July 1. The funding actually places a priority on giving these slots to students with deep roots in Iowa. The students will rotate through state institutions such as the Cherokee Mental Health Institute. If the program is correctly designed and operates as it is hoped, it should go a long way to helping with this aspect of mental health care.

Nine new psychiatrists every year that are less likely to flee to California or Florida for sunshine and higher reimbursement rates can be a tremendous addition. As Rep. Meyer explained, "The Legislature has prioritized expanding access to mental health care in Iowa over the last 6 years. We know these investments in psychiatry education will lead to more mental health providers in the future to care for Iowans in need."

I also learned of the many other actions that the Iowa General Assembly has taken to help with our highly-recognized mental health gap. Payment rates to mental health practitioners who treat patients receiving Medicaid support have increased, although Iowa certainly doesn't have the highest reimbursement rates for medical professionals. A variety of barriers to treatment have been removed by legislative action, such as allowing certain professionals to prescribe medication when they couldn't before. I am certain some of these actions were controversial, but in total they should significantly improve the Iowa mental health landscape.

Your mother is always right. If you or a loved one are hurting, you need to get some help. Iowa psychiatric residencies and local mental health programs mean there is a high probability that this help will be available close by and without long waits. Kudos to the Iowa General Assembly for approving this important funding.

Suzan Stewart is a retired corporate attorney. During the 40 years she has lived in Sioux City, she has been involved in a variety of local and state volunteer activities, including serving as chair of the Woodbury County Republican Party. She and her husband, Dr. Bob Stewart, are the parents of four children and have five grandchildren.