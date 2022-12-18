SUZAN STEWART: It's important to learn about the priorities of the new legislation

The 2022 elections are now history. Woodbury County is represented by an almost entirely new group of legislators. Only Rep. Jacob Bossman of Morningside has served before and has about five years of experience.

With a new delegation and a new year, it seemed to be a good idea to learn about their priorities. I asked every member of our delegation to give me a few of their top priorities and I also learned the priorities of party leaders in the House of Representatives. I was not surprised by the honesty of new members such as Rep. Ken Carlson of Onawa who told me that his first priority is to spend some time seeing how the system works.

Expect to hear a lot about education reform, a key priority of Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Woodbury delegation. Developing Iowa's workforce continues to be a priority, a kind of economic development. Property tax reform is another key concern.

Bossman told me he looks at issues for his district "through a lens of workforce." Not that different from this lens is the advocacy of Minority Leader Rep. Jennifer Konfrst to lower costs for Iowa families. Both of these broad goals include improving the affordability and size of the housing stock. Making services such as childcare, mental health and training affordable and available are all part of letting people get to work. There may be some differences in how they get there but the objectives are the same.

Speaker Pat Grassley has created a special education reform committee that will focus on improvements. The Woodbury delegation has a number of education priorities. Sen. Kevin Alons, with a huge rural district, has the most straightforward education objective. He will advocate for increased parental rights through universal school choice. Rep. Bob Henderson of northern Woodbury County, a retired math teacher, will work to see that educational standards can be reformed to levels exceeding those which are now in place. Minority Leader Konfrst is looking at free preschool and maintaining the current level of funding for public education as priorities. Another education issue that comes up frequently is matching more graduates with high-need jobs.

One of our legislators has a priority based on his experience before coming to the Legislature. Sen. Rocky De Witt will be resigning from the Woodbury Board of Supervisors to take his seat. He has been on the firing line for property-related issues faced by the board. So it is not surprising that a concern is Iowa's system of authorizing pipelines in the public interest that gives that authority to the Iowa Utilities Board. Rocky is not alone. Speaker Grassley has also shown a particular interest in examining the current system of pipeline permitting since he has never seen as much concern for an issue in his district as with the proposed carbon capture pipeline.

Alons, a long-time pilot for the Air Guard, has been directly affected by the military vaccine mandates and he seeks to further personal medical freedom in Iowa to eliminate that possibility.

Rep. J.D. Scholten, serving mid-town and west Sioux City, supports education and economic development priorities. He has a unique objective that the State of Iowa probably cannot control, which is to end Major League baseball blackouts.

There is usually a stark difference between early session and its conclusion. So - expect a year of heated education activity that may culminate in greater transparency and school funding that supports private schools. Expect thoughtful progress on solving the affordable housing dilemma. There will be a couple of meetings on property tax relief. My prediction is that homelessness will become a priority issue.

Be sure to contact your legislators if you have any concern about the issues they are considering. You can learn who she or he is by Googling "Find your Iowa Legislator." Your legislator does want to know what you think, especially when you express your concerns in your own words.

Suzan Stewart is a retired corporate attorney. During the 40 years she has lived in Sioux City, she has been involved in a variety of local and state volunteer activities, including serving as chair of the Woodbury County Republican Party. She and her husband, Dr. Bob Stewart, are the parents of four children and have five grandchildren.