I recently read the immensely popular book "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus. This book is so popular that there are over one hundred holds for the volume at the Sioux City Public Library. It is also among the few, if any, books that has sparked discussion on the popular Facebook page "You Know you are from Sioux City when..." If you are not familiar with this book of the year 2022, it is the love story of two chemists, Elizabeth Zott and Calvin Evans, and their precocious daughter, Madeline.

I don't want to give away spoilers, because you need to read the book yourself. But there was something in the book that didn't ring true to me. It is the role of Sioux City as Calvin's childhood home. You see, Calvin is an orphan and Elizabeth had a strange childhood which caused her to stay away from her family. Calvin grew up in the All Saints Home for Boys in Sioux City. It is described as a "ratty boys home in the middle of Iowa" where "boys train to become criminals." Over my many years of too much reading, I've learned that usually when there is a place referenced in a good book, the author has a connection to it. That's what makes a book extra good - the author writes about what he or she knows. But Sioux City is not in the center of Iowa. And I have never heard that it had a training school for delinquent boys.

It is reasonably easy to contact most authors. I participate in several book clubs and have successfully reached out to authors when I've had to lead discussions and want to learn more about their work. Now I doubt John Grisham or James Patterson would respond, but many authors seem to like this evidence someone is reading their work. Bonnie Garmus, the author, is a former copywriter who calls herself the "Rejection Queen." An earlier book was rejected 98 times. She quickly responded to my question about whether the All Saints Home for Boys in Sioux City was based on a real place. I was quite relieved to learn it is fictional. Ms. Garmus says that while the Sioux City home is fictional, she knew there were many similar orphanages around the country at the time when Calvin would have been growing up. In my frantic internet searching to see whether All Saints was a Sioux City institution, I read of St. Anthony's Home, St. Monica's Home and the Good Shepherd Home that must have had similar roles at the time. None of them were just for boys, though.

Ms. Garmus picked the location of Sioux City for an interesting reason as well. First, she says that she liked the name. But it is a more complex reason than just that.

There is not much reference to extended family in the book. It is only when Madeline hunts for information to construct a family tree that she learns of her past. By this time, her father is deceased. His old penpal Reverend Wakely (who does not have a first name) appears on the scene. Wakely and Madeline go to the library to find the Sioux City phone book. Wakely worries that Madeline will confuse Sioux City with Sue City. She does not. More specifically, Ms. Garmus writes: " I ended up choosing Sioux City because of the name -- I wanted Wakely to think a child wouldn't understand Sioux was an Indian name as opposed to a girl's name (which of course she would have)."

Mystery solved! Sioux City did not have a ratty home for delinquent boys! This popular book will soon become even more renowned as a TV show and, if it puts Sioux City in a bad light because of the All Saints Home for Boys, we now know it is fiction!

Suzan Stewart is a retired corporate attorney. During the 40 years she has lived in Sioux City, she has been involved in a variety of local and state volunteer activities, including serving as chair of the Woodbury County Republican Party. She and her husband, Dr. Bob Stewart, are the parents of four children and have five grandchildren.