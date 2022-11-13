SUZAN STEWART: Role model reminds us of the help we could give

In today’s column, I want to tell the story of one man whose dogged determination made a difference for our country, and also for my family.

Like all Boy Scouts, Steve Ririe liked to hike. Starting in 1972, he climbed Mount Charleston, about an hour outside of Las Vegas. The top of the mountain was riddled with plane crash debris. He learned that there had been a fatal crash in 1955. He tried to learn more.

It was not until 1998 that he learned the CIA accident report had been declassified. The report described the Nov. 17, 1955, crash of USAF Flight 9068, bound from Burbank, California, for Watertown, Nevada, now known as Area 51. All 14 passengers perished.

The passengers were on their way to test the U-2 spy plane, a key American intelligence resource. Radio could not be used because of the fear of Soviet interception. An early winter snowstorm developed. The pilot became disoriented. Eventually, the plane drifted off course and impacted dead center of the highest point in the Spring Mountain Range, which was Mount Charleston.

The plane hit the mountain in a fiery crash. The Air Force sought to quickly secure the classified site. A brave team of Las Vegas Mounted Posse and their horses also set off to rescue the travelers. They made their way through snowdrifts and determined there were no survivors. The bodies were removed, but, due to secrecy concerns, residue from the crash remained on the mountain.

From the report, Steve learned the names of the 14 deceased passengers and made contact with all of their families. One passenger was my uncle, Richard J. Hruda. Richard was a young engineer with Lockheed Aircraft Corporation in its "Skunkworks" division where he was involved in the design of the U-2. He lived in Burbank with his wife and three children.

Steve learned that the catastrophe had been cloaked in secrecy, even for the families. Most details about the crash were highly sensitive and classified and could not be released. I think that not knowing what had happened to her first born broke my Grandma Hruda's heart.

As a child, I was told that Uncle Richard was a gifted engineer who had died in some sort of plane crash while on a business trip. Many of the families, including the Hrudas, had been unable to learn anything about what had happened to their loved ones, despite repeated efforts. The families had to be relieved to finally learn that the men had died instantly, without pain.

This was not the last thing Steve did. He sponsored a hike for the families to the crash site in August 2001, which brought closure. He worked with state officials and Nevada Sen. Harry Reid to designate the site as a national memorial.

In 2015, the Silent Heroes National Memorial Site was dedicated as "a memorial for those fallen heroes for whom their sacrifice was purposely erased to satisfy the security of our nation." The memorial has a Facebook page, Silent Heroes of the Cold War, where you can see the site, including the twisted propeller from Flight 9068, as a stark reminder of the tragedy. The Silent Heroes continue to be remembered each Nov. 17, the anniversary of the crash.

You may wonder what this inspiring story has to do with Siouxland. Many Siouxlanders travel to Las Vegas, and a side trip to the memorial is certainly a good reminder of an important chapter of our American history.

But, also, this is a story about what one person can do to make a difference. I contacted Steve and he is very modest about his accomplishments and the credit I give to him for helping the families of crash victims. But I know that he exemplifies many people in Siouxland who want to help others or solve a community problem, and don't give up until they achieve their goal.

Are you like Steve Ririe?

Suzan Stewart is a retired corporate attorney. During the 40 years she has lived in Sioux City, she has been involved in a variety of local and state volunteer activities, including serving as chair of the Woodbury County Republican Party. She and her husband, Dr. Bob Stewart, are the parents of four children and have five grandchildren.