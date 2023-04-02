Shortly after we moved to Sioux City, I was asked to join the Board of Directors of the Sioux Trails Girl Scout Council. Why not?, I thought. I had a lot of experience with scouting. Since my family moved every year or two when I was growing up, I had been a Bluebird, Camp Fire Girl, Brownie and Girl Scout, and had gone to (and hated) Camp Fire Girl camp.

I found the Sioux Trails Council to be well-run and well-organized with a long history of community support. The Council had just replaced its 50-year-old Camp of the Hills with the Joy Hollow camp. The development of Joy Hollow resulted in a flurry of significant donations of time and money. The Junior League of Sioux City donated $25,000 in 1980, which was a very significant investment. Volunteers from groups like the Sertoma Club provided labor to develop trails. An architect firm designed an energy-efficient cabin. Plans were developed for a sports field and a lake. Eventually, there was a caretaker's home, a swimming pool, archery and horseback riding. Campers could stay in air-conditioned comfort or rough it in tree house and primitive camping sites.

Joy Hollow is clearly a place where many Siouxland girls experienced the beauty of the Loess Hills and the outdoors for the first time and has had a lasting impact on Siouxland. However, over time, the idea of week-long sleepover camping changed. Joy Hollow became a site for what was described to me as a "DIY" camp.

Times also changed. In 1980, when Joy Hollow was opened, Council President Keith Warner had predicted to the Sioux City Journal a rebirth of Girl Scouting. The 1970s had seen much more emphasis on athletics to the detriment of scouting. Kids had more things to do than in the past. I don't know if Girl Scouting experienced this predicted renaissance, but Warner's recognition that kids have many things to do continues today and perhaps caused different usage of Joy Hollow than could have been predicted.

By 2010, a task force was looking into the long-term viability of Joy Hollow. At a town hall meeting at North High, participants emphatically urged the now-statewide Girl Scout Council to reject an offer by four organizations to purchase the site. One option that was discussed was to preserve the site as a natural resource. Things like conservation easements with a preservation organization were suggested as a possibility.

One of those organizations was a logical choice. The Nature Conservancy owns the Broken Kettle Grassland Reserve abutting Joy Hollow. So, not surprisingly, the two organizations remained in constant contact. By 2019, the Girl Scouts were experiencing difficulty with basic maintenance at the camp. In 2021, an agreement for the Nature Conservancy to acquire the camp was reached and fundraising began. The transaction closed late in 2022. I don't believe that there is such a thing as a win-win deal, but this has to come close. The Girl Scouts will continue to be able to use the camp. The public will also be able to come and enjoy outdoor activities. Iowa State Nature Conservancy Director Graham McGaffin, who lives in Sioux City, has indicated that he wants the area to be a quality-of-life amenity for our area.

This event means that a large swath of the beautiful Loess Hills will be preserved for generations. But, just as important, Siouxland girls will continue to be able to easily experience the outdoors close to home and hopefully without experiencing the indignity I faced at week-long Camp Fire Girl camp when I was forced against my will to eat a prune.

I have a picture from the grand opening of Joy Hollow holding my then 1-year-old son. His children are already experienced Stone Park hikers. I look forward to sharing the beauty of Joy Hollow with them.

Suzan Stewart is a retired corporate attorney. During the 40 years she has lived in Sioux City, she has been involved in a variety of local and state volunteer activities, including serving as chair of the Woodbury County Republican Party. She and her husband, Dr. Bob Stewart, are the parents of four children and have five grandchildren.