Thomas: A contract with black America

Recruiting neighborhood residents for the police is another good suggestion, given the broken relationship between law enforcement and African Americans in this country. Turning opportunity zones into “reality zones” is also a positive suggestion. Gingrich explains: “opportunity zones have had relatively limited impacts because they use capital gains tax money, which doesn’t help small businesses and only have an indirect impact.” The real challenge, he says, is not only economic, but cultural and structural: “To succeed there has to be safety from crime and work has to pay more than either dependency or crime.”

He proposes distance learning, support groups (an opportunity I would add for retirees to share their experience and skills) and free online education that includes the basics of reading, writing and math “so that every person who was cheated by the failed government schools early in their life can get free access to learning and mentoring.”

He also recommends a “sweat equity program so everyone in public housing has the opportunity to earn equity in their home by taking care of it and learning to maintain it.”

There’s more, but these are his fundamentals.