THUMBS UP:

Mitchell Betsworth won four medals at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin. No stranger to winning, the Siouxlander scored at state and national competitions but now adds international titles to his impressive resume. A spot in the Sioux City Public Museum’s Sports Hall of Fame is warranted.

Mitchell Betsworth Mitchell Betsworth poses in front of many of his medals and awards, including a photo of him with NFL great Peyton Manning, at his home in Sio…

THUMBS DOWN:

Did you know when you were getting new garbage containers? Neither did we. A plan – that alerted residents when their street was being serviced – might have been nice. Wait and see isn’t an easy game to play.

THUMBS UP:

The Sioux City Municipal Band continues to be one of those community gems that some still haven’t embraced. A tradition for decades, the Sunday night concerts (7:30 p.m. at Grandview Park) are a great start to the week and an excellent showcase of the talent we have. Don’t let the summer slip by without a visit.

THUMBS DOWN:

Who would have thought they’d open a pool and a fight would break out? Yet last Thursday, Leif Erikson Pool was the site of what one called an “all-out brawl.” Subsequently, the pool was closed until authorities could determine a course of action. If this is what teenagers do in their spare time, maybe they should consider alternatives – like working.