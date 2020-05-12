TUESDAY TOPIC: It's possible to vote safely, easily in June primary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our national dialogue is consumed with discussion about health, safety, freedoms and liberties. There is no doubt Iowans are concerned about these important matters. It is vital to find a balancing act between protecting the public health and ensuring the continuation of civil society.

One of the ways you can contribute is by exercising your right to vote in the June 2 primary election. Primaries determine which candidates represent their party in the November general election. We encourage every eligible Iowan who chooses to be a member of the Republican or Democratic parties to vote on June 2. And you should vote in a way that makes you feel safe and empowered.

Here are the ways the Secretary of State’s Office and county auditors across Iowa are working to help you feel secure when voting:

Vote absentee by mail

This year, for the first time ever, the Secretary of State’s Office proactively sent absentee ballot request forms to all active registered voters. Fear of contracting COVID-19 should not be a barrier to voting. Every eligible voter should know they have access to cast a ballot even during a public health emergency. This is one way we can make the right to vote more accessible despite the pandemic.