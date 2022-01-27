VOTE NOW: After more than a year in office now, has President Joe Biden done a good job?
Related to this story
Most Popular
When I was teaching in the 1980’s, the Iowa State Education Association motto was, “Take Pride in Iowa Schools.” It worked because it was true…
THE MINI: As a senior citizen I'm told by government TV ads I need to get the COVID shot as it's safe and effective. Then I'm told after 3-5 m…
Attorney General Tom Miller, you have a good reputation as an advocate for Iowa citizens using your litigative powers to right wrongs and prot…
THE MINI: Matthew Ung wants to cut Supervisor salaries to 5K which sounds like a wonderful gesture until you realize the effect: Only those wh…
Iowa has been in a child care crisis for decades. There is a shortfall of 360,000 spaces for Iowa children in child care. We reached a tipping…
VOTE NOW: With a surge in COVID cases, should the Sioux City School District have a temporary mask mandate?
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.
State legislatures across the nation are back in session. A recurring story in state after state has been the number of unfilled jobs that are…
The government is sending free masks. The government is making free tests available. COVID vaccines are free. Can we just stop the malarkey? N…
Tenured professors create the interest in a university staff. Working on research with a leading doctor in a field is why a student wants to g…