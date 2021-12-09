Just In
VOTE NOW: Are you a dog person or a cat person?
Related to this story
Most Popular
When it comes to the unborn, the science is not in dispute: the child in the womb is a human being. The only open question is whether these un…
Our governor refuses to inform Iowans about the progress or regression of the COVID pandemic. Apparently, she is comfortable not educating her…
In his column that appeared on the Journal opinion page on Nov. 13, Marc Thiessen proposes that Critical Race Theory (CRT) is dangerous and is…
These are not warning signs. They are bright-red, blaring alarms.
The news that South Dakota is once again 50th in the country in teacher pay (ahead of only Mississippi) feels both terribly frustrating and co…
Did you know that millions of children in this country live in households without enough food to support their growth and development? It’s tr…
A while back (syndicated columnist) Leonard Pitts bemoaned the inherent lack of diversity/racism in people.
Greg Nooney’s letter to the editor on page A10 of the Journal on Dec. 5, in response to syndicated columnist Marc Thiessen's comments, illustr…
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.
Then-candidate-for-President Joe Biden called a 17-year-old a white supremacist upon hearing he shot three people with an AR-15, killing two o…