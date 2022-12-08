VOTE NOW: Are you a fan of Nutella?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Legislatures in our region will be convening soon, with workforce shortages being a major topic common to each of them. Although highly touted…
"I see Donald Trump has put his hat in the ring for president in 2024. My question is, why does he need to? According to him, he is President, and has been since 2020."
The Iowa Caucuses have always been a bit misunderstood.
With the election behind us and Iowa’s 2023 legislative session approaching, newly elected lawmakers must make good on their commitments along…
Trudy Rubin: Putin is trying to wipe out Ukraine from the air, yet the West holds back air defense systems
Imagine if Philadelphia were totally blacked out for a dozen hours daily, with no water or heat and no electricity or cellphone coverage. Imagine if high-rise apartment dwellers, including the elderly and moms with babies, had to lug water and food to upper floors because the elevators weren't working. Imagine if surgeons at local hospitals had to operate by generator, and cars had to drive in total darkness while pedestrians navigated by flashlight.
Fifty-four tons. That’s how much each American requires of goods shipped by freight each year.
In 2020, proponents of the initiative that would allow casinos at the state’s horseracing tracks made a convincing argument that providing gam…
In 1982, President Ronald Reagan famously remarked that “we don’t have a trillion-dollar debt because we haven’t taxed enough; we have a trill…
Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll.
THE MINI: Be sure and turn out for the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship game Tuesday at the Tyson Events Center. - Journal Editorial Board