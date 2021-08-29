VOTE NOW: Are you behind on your rent or mortgage payments directly due to the pandemic?
I sure hope our restaurant food preparers and servers aren’t exercising their personal freedoms when being required “to wash hands before retu…
Beyond irresponsible! Borders on criminal! Instead of protecting citizens, the state of Nebraska released an ad for hiring nursing professiona…
Governor Reynolds once again brings national attention to our state. CBS evening news profiled a family of six in Keokuk, Iowa. Both husband a…
I fear we are watching in real time the demise of America and Constitutional governance under the tutelage of the Biden administration and the…
THE MINI: I don't get it. Kim Reynolds says Iowa has open arms for Afghanistan refugees but not for any refugees that come in through the sout…
Iowans are growing more frustrated with high property taxes and a solution is needed. Since 2000 Iowa property taxes have increased 122 percen…
Isn't it funny that every time the price of the barrel of oil goes up, our gas goes up. Now, in the last week, it went down $10 and the price …
When we were kids on the 4th of July, we used to take our blanket to the riverfront and one of the service clubs would discharge fireworks and…
Now that we have our first official Democratic candidate, we can start to analyze what the 2022 race in eastern Iowa’s 2nd Congressional Distr…
Tuesday afternoon, I attended the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting to listen and also make comment about the decision to earmark t…