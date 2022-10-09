VOTE NOW: Are you excited to see a Ross Dress for Less coming to Sioux City?
Related to this story
Most Popular
"The IHSAA needs to examine the large school football schedules. Waukee NW campus looks bigger than WIT and their stadium, is bigger (and nicer) than Olsen Stadium."
You think it's expensive to fill your vehicle with fuel? Wait until you see what it will cost to heat your house this Winter. Biden and the De…
Over 500 employees at Tyson Foods' corporate office in Dakota Dunes learned last week they would have to move more than 500 away to keep their jobs.
"Now that Edward Snowden is a citizen of Russia, will he be a great patriot and fight for Russia in Ukraine?"
Nearly every member of my family has ties to Mississippi. During school breaks, we would load up the Aerostar and head out from Detroit, down I-75 south to our grandparents' home in Cruger, a small town nestled somewhere between where Emmett Till's body was found and where Medgar Evers was assassinated.
Who, what, or where are the people doing the job of running Sioux City? I recently mailed a check for a traffic ticket to Arizona. I just mail…
Immigrants in the Hawkeye state have always held a special place in my heart and the hearts of many Iowans. In fact, 40% of our state’s popula…
The Sioux City public schools operate on a $227 million budget. Is it too much to ask that all kids get free breakfast and lunch? I think havi…
I inherited three things from my parents: 1) a beautiful piece of land in Montana, where we built a two-bedroom log cabin, 2) longevity: I am now 77 and am still teaching with no plans to retire as long as students are well served by my continuing to teach, and 3) arthritis.
My roots were planted Woodbury County, Iowa in 1965 and no matter where I've lived, I always found my way home to Woodbury County. As an agric…