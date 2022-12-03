Just In
VOTE NOW: Are you fan of gingerbread?
Related to this story
Most Popular
The midterm election is over and the Republicans soundly defeated the Democrats in Iowa.
Our relationship is completely opposite of the widely recognized antagonistic mother-in-law/daughter-in-law association. We talk. A lot. Discussions include our past, present, and future. She reveals what it’s like to be the only member left of a generation and to not have anyone who can answer questions about the past.
The Democrats and liberal media continue to call the Jan. 6 situation at the U.S. Capitol an insurrection. After many arrests, how many people…
Woodbury County, it's time to show up. Our planning and zoning board is offering the opportunity to make your opinion count.
THE MINI: During the holiday season, remember you're not the only person a clerk has had to deal with. Practice compassion and realize you, to…
In 2020, proponents of the initiative that would allow casinos at the state’s horseracing tracks made a convincing argument that providing gam…
Trees, trees, trees. If you missed the Parade of Trees or the Big Brothers Big Sisters Tour of Homes, you can still get a hefty dose of holida…
In 1982, President Ronald Reagan famously remarked that “we don’t have a trillion-dollar debt because we haven’t taxed enough; we have a trill…
The Trump adviser claims he didn’t tell Pence to reject electors, but here are the receipts
The fact that one grieves the loss of a family member, or a close friend is a reflection of how much that person meant to those who are grieving. What would really be sad would be if the loss were a matter of indifference, devoid of any sense of thankfulness.