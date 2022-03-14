VOTE NOW: Are you filling out an NCCA basketball bracket this year?
I had a history professor in college who always warned, “You’re comparing apples and bowling balls.” That’s what private school voucher advoca…
Unbeknownst to most Americans, our educational system has been hijacked by intellectual elitist progressives who have been pursuing the transf…
As gas prices continue to rise and Republicans continue to blame the president, one has to wonder why oil companies had record profits in 2021…
MINI: The $85 billion of military resources left in Afghanistan would be handy for Ukraine right now
The $85 billion of military planes, tanks, guns, and etc. that Biden left in Afghanistan sure would have come in handy for Ukraine right now. …
We hope there will be a question and answer session when KrisAnne Hall speaks at Western Iowa Tech Community College on March 12.
In 2011, I attended a Siouxland Chamber of Commerce event that hosted left-wing commentator Juan Williams. The Journal headline at the time re…
After listening to Governor Reynolds rebuttal of President Biden's plea for unity across America, I agree with her statement: Politicians will…
The midterm elections cannot come soon enough! --Doug Furlich
Once again, Iowa got its report card for pollution in its rivers and lakes, and the news wasn’t good.