VOTE NOW: Are you glad to see Sioux City Transit add a new route and extend hours?

Journal Editorial Board endorses Franken, Reynolds, Feenstra for U.S. Senate, Iowa 4th district, Iowa governor
From the Editorial Board: "The Journal has endorsed Sen. Chuck Grassley every time he has run for Senate and, more than likely, we would have done so this year, too. But several factors trouble us."
"There would be no, traitorous, narcissistic, thief, conman posing as a genius Christian."
THE MINI: My parents always told me that one is judged by the company they keep. perhaps Governor Reynolds and Senator Grassley should think about that before they appear along side of Donald Trump. --James Weber, Westfield, Iowa
The Sioux City Journal editorial board today begins its 2022 general election endorsements with two races for Iowa legislative districts in Si…
Ryan Melton showed up to debate on PBS. Randy Feenstra rejected an invitation from Iowa PBS without explanation. Feenstra already backed out o…
As lawlessness ramps up around the country, it’s important that we elect leaders who uphold the law here in Iowa. We’ve seen the dangerous and…
THE MINI: Would the abortion issue be a lot less contentious if people acknowledged that no amount of laws can make taking an innocent life m…
In the last month I have had the opportunity to see and hear former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when he spoke at the Siouxland Chamber of C…
The serious registered voter is approaching Nov. 8’s midterm election by studying issues, candidate credentials and party platforms. A clear-headed voter will vote for the best qualified candidate regardless of their political party affiliation.