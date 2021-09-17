VOTE NOW: Are you going to a homecoming celebration this fall?

Related to this story
Thank you President Biden for having the courage to do the right thing. Your newly established federal vaccine mandates will save many lives. …
COVID-19 is trying to change our country and take our civil liberties. Mask and vaccination mandates are not Democracy! Our body, our choice, …
Regarding the moving of the Woodbury Township Cemetery, I have great concern how this abomination will be carried out, but I will get into tho…
Does the Texas law regarding abortion remind you of how Nazi Germany relied on its citizens to report on their friends and neighbors? The Texa…
Abby Finkenauer has her sights set on Chuck Grassley.
In response to the mini editorial on Sunday, the writer says his voting rights are restricted. Are you a legal American citizen with a legal i…
Abraham Lincoln, in the 1850’s, was right: The American system cannot exist “half-free” and “half-slave.”
After years of uncertainty, the sign on Highway 965 near the border of Coralville and North Liberty is finally true: “Coming soon,” it says un…