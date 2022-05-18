Just In
VOTE NOW: Are you going to the Morningside Days Parade on Thursday evening?
Gov Kim Reynolds says she trusts “Iowans to do the right thing.” That is, of course, unless:
It's interesting that Wednesday's (5/11/22) headline "Gas prices hit record high in Sioux City" comes as Forbes Magazine reports that the foss…
The mini editorial writer in the Journal Saturday pointed out correctly that runaway inflation started with Biden's inauguration. The Big Guy …
Regardless of your passion for an issue, protesting at someone's home crosses the line of what is ethical and often times illegal. Intimidatio…
The 2022 Nebraska primary is over. Congratulations to the winners who will advance to the general election in November, and respect to those w…
I’m tired of the gaslighting coming out of the White House and this failed regime of Joe Biden. Runaway inflation STARTED with Biden’s inaugur…
Last week, sources leaked to The New York Times that, in Ukraine's targeting and killing of Russian generals and the sinking of Russia's Black…
Getting out and voting is important. When I really understood this, I knew I would be in the voting booth every chance I was given. The only p…
This is what you do. Any student wishing to have his student debt forgiven must volunteer for six years active duty in one of the branches of …
South Dakota Chamber of Commerce President Dave Owen was in Yankton last week mainly to give his postmortem on the recently completed legislat…