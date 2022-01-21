VOTE NOW: Are you going to the rodeo at the Tyson Events Center this weekend?
When I was teaching in the 1980’s, the Iowa State Education Association motto was, “Take Pride in Iowa Schools.” It worked because it was true…
Frequently our trash cans are left either blocking the end of our driveway, or in the middle of the street. Our neighbor, however, have empty …
"The next few days ... will mark a turning point in this nation's history," said President Joe Biden in his Atlanta speech to reframe the deba…
Have you seen the television commercial where a man claims that physicians base their diagnosis on the color of the patient's skin? What an in…
Last night I took our garbage can out to the curb to be picked up in the am. It was dark outside and and a little bit spooky. Just as I turned…
All lives matter. What one does with that life matters more. -- R.L. Vander Weil, Sioux City
Currently, our society seems to be festering from universal divisiveness with regard to every possible topic, including political viewpoints, …
VOTE NOW: Should Novak Djokovic be allowed to remain in Australia to compete in the Australian Open even if remains unvaccinated?
Gov. Kim Reynolds and free market legislators are working to make Iowa a pro-growth leader. Tax reform is a priority for 2022 - and rightly so.