VOTE NOW: Are you going to vote in the upcoming Iowa primaries?
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Humane Society of the U.S. just released its 10th annual Horrible Hundred report (humanesociety.org/horrible-hundred). This year, 17 puppy…
A speed camera by any other name is still a speed camera.
In response to Friday's Mini: 78 degrees sounds reasonable for air conditioning, since it mitigates the difference between outdoor and indoor …
As a teenager, I participated in a few snipe hunts. The hunt went like this. On a dark night, a group would go into the woods. Those from past…
Come and let us pity white people. They are the real victims here.
Flying from Sioux City makes SUCH GOOD "CENTS": A friend can take you to the airport avoiding a long drive to other airports.It saves on high …
“Do I really look like a guy with a plan? You know what I am? I’m a dog chasing cars. I wouldn’t know what to do with one if I caught it!” The Joker
There is a years-long war that has been killing hundreds of thousands of civilians, including children and it’s not the one in Ukraine current…
Why are all those politicians who are "pro-life in all its sanctity" never asked about their view on the death penalty? -- Frank Gruber, Sioux City
It did not come without warning.