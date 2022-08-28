VOTE NOW: Are you planning on going to any high school football games this fall?
Convictions, conspiracy, kidnapping, insurrection, sedition, election fraud, classified documents... and the hits just keep on coming. Trump s…
What happened to the pride in this great land? I am a Legion Commander and have a total of 30 U.S. flags ordered from two different sources. I…
It’s that time of year again. The annual eat your weight in foods on a stick at the State Fair wrapped, and the annual trip to Target for note…
Thank You Liz!
VOTE NOW: Do you approve of Joe Biden's student loan debt forgiveness plan for those who make under $125,000 per year?
Canceling student loan debt transfers the obligation to taxpayers. It’s a kick in the teeth to the families who saved for college, kids who wo…
Thank you Woodbury County Supervisor Rocky De Witt for seeking a larger property setback for possible MidAmerican wind turbines in Woodbury County.
In the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden declared to the nation and world: "We are engaged anew in a great battle…