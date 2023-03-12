editor's pick VOTE NOW: Are you planning on going to any NAIA games? Mar 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Are you planning on going to any NAIA games? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Poll Sioux City Journal Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular VOTE NOW: Would you like to see the Iowa legislature pass a bill to restrict the use of eminent domain for pipelines? Click here to vote in the Journal's daily reader poll. OTHER VOICES: Let’s stop defining and start doing Everyone probably remembers the junior high or high school bully. The one who terrorized vulnerable kids, who dressed a little differently or … MINI: They don't care about people at all THE MINI: Republicans' vision of Iowa's future is like a child labor scene from a Lewis Hine photo. The greedy packinghouse moguls want no lia… OUR OPINION: Don't play political games with Iowa's youth We’re getting a mixed message from the Iowa State Legislature. MINI: Republicans want to slash spending THE MINI: Republicans wanting to slash spending. Let's start with the million-dollar subsidy to the oil industry. - Robert Schmith, Sioux City Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio