VOTE NOW: Are you planning to go to the Kingdom of Riverssance Festival in Sioux City this weekend?

I fail to comprehend Sergeant Bluff's fascination with concrete islands in the middle of their streets. I operate a semi-tractor repair shop a…
As I drive around Sioux City, I am sad to see so many people standing on street corners begging for a handout.
The costs of treating unvaccinated people for coronavirus infections were $5.7 billion between June and August of 2021, a new report from the …
A week ago Friday, I met one of my cousins for breakfast.
Congratulations! Because you choose not to vaccinate or wear a mask, Woodbury County is back up to almost 15% positivity rate and we've gone f…
On Sept. 20, Governor Reynolds and 25 other Republican governors sent a letter to President Biden requesting a meeting within two weeks to bri…
THE MINI: If football didn't have Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, who would they complain about? --Journal Editorial Board
Thank you to the couple who helped me in front of Christy-Smith Funeral Home on the evening of the East High homecoming parade. I was able to …