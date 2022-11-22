VOTE NOW: Are you planning to travel for Thanksgiving?
"This multiple homicide in Idaho is more proof that guns are not the problem. Hate is the Problem! Allowing the dark side to enter your life and control your thoughts. The only way to defeat the darkness is to shine the Light of Jesus upon it." --Mark Solheim
THE MINI: In light of recent events targeting a certain group, may I recommend a reading of "First They Come" by a German scholar named Martin…
I applaud the Nov. 10 column, "Apprenticeships show their worth in a changing world," by Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend.
I am writing in support of Steve Hansen's campaign for the Iowa House. Steve is working to put high quality, affordable health care within rea…
THE MINI: The Morningside football team outscored their opponents 574 to 130 this fall, so is it time the Men of the M put on their big boy pa…
While the Nov. 8 midterm election has passed, several ballot tabulations, recounts and court challenges are in-the-works. Should election results show that Republicans control an abundance of state legislatures, don’t be surprised if GOP’s next move will be to call for a U.S. Constitutional Convention.
We barely got a week to exhale and the quest for the White House began.
In today’s column, I want to tell the story of one man whose dogged determination made a difference for our country, and also for my family.
THE MINI: It is apparent to me that the 2022 elections have shown nationally that there are a majority group of Republicans that chose the rul…
THE MINI: Santa Claus is coming to downtown Sioux City on Monday. Are you ready? -- JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD