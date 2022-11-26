Just In
VOTE NOW: Are you still eating Thanksgiving leftovers?
Related to this story
Most Popular
"A red tide can be deadly for ocean swimmers. An election red tide can drown the idea of bringing Iowa back to the middle and can be especially dangerous for public school educators and the health of Iowa public schools."
I applaud the Nov. 10 column, "Apprenticeships show their worth in a changing world," by Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend.
We barely got a week to exhale and the quest for the White House began.
I am writing in support of Steve Hansen's campaign for the Iowa House. Steve is working to put high quality, affordable health care within rea…
The Democrats and liberal media continue to call the Jan. 6 situation at the U.S. Capitol an insurrection. After many arrests, how many people…
In today’s column, I want to tell the story of one man whose dogged determination made a difference for our country, and also for my family.
"This multiple homicide in Idaho is more proof that guns are not the problem. Hate is the Problem! Allowing the dark side to enter your life and control your thoughts. The only way to defeat the darkness is to shine the Light of Jesus upon it." --Mark Solheim
THE MINI: The color-changing lightbulbs under the skywalk on Fourth Street added a bright, festive touch to Sioux City's annual Downtown Holid…
THE MINI: Just a friendly reminder, if you haven't already, the season of giving is upon us. Consider a donation to the Goodfellow Charities. …
Intimidation is never appropriate for our elected officials, and they must exhaust every single alternative before resorting to exclusion.